Crimes reported for Sept. 13, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42500 block Coronet Court
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 43800 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 43500 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 80th Street West and Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block West Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 42400 block Blossom Drive
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-1
BURGLARY: 4100 block East Avenue Q-11
BURGLARY: 500 block East Avenue Q-6
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5100 block West Avenue L-8
