Crimes reported for Sept. 12, 2022
LAKE HUGHES
ASSAULT: 12700 block Johnson Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 44900 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 45500 block 11th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue H-8
BURGLARY: 3000 block Kildare Street
BURGLARY: 44500 block 15th Street East
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street West and Avenue H-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 46300 block Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 3200 block Angelino Place
ASSAULT: 39000 block Eighth Street East
ASSAULT: 39500 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue P-8 and Bolte Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Palmdale Boulevard
PEARBLOSSOM
THEFT: 13100 block Pearblossom Highway
