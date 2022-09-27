Crimes reported for Sept. 11, 2022
LANCASTER
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44300 block 23rd Street West
ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: Avenue L-12 and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 44200 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 300 block East Avenue J-7
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 43600 block Sawgrass Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Venture Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9800 block East Avenue S-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 105th Street East and Avenue R-14
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37600 block Larken Avenue
ASSAULT: 38500 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1800 block East Avenue R-2
BURGLARY: 37000 block Hillcrest Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 40400 block Fieldcrest Lane
QUARTZ HILL
RAPE: 41700 block 50th Street West
