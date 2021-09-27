Crimes reported for Sept. 11, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Santra Avenue
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43200 block 33rd Street East
ROBBERY: 43000 block 30th Street East
ROBBERY: 43600 block Eighth Street East
ROBBERY: 4700 block West Avenue J-2
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1500 block West Avenue K-8
THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44900 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Benald Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue F
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue S
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 3700 block Eclipse Drive
ASSAULT: 37200 block Dalzell Street
ROBBERY: 12th Street East and Springline Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 3800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
