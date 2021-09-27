Crime map, Sept. 27, 2021

Crimes reported for Sept. 11, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block Santra Avenue

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 43200 block 33rd Street East

ROBBERY: 43000 block 30th Street East

ROBBERY: 43600 block Eighth Street East

ROBBERY: 4700 block West Avenue J-2

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1500 block West Avenue K-8

THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 44900 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Benald Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue F

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue S

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 3700 block Eclipse Drive

ASSAULT: 37200 block Dalzell Street

ROBBERY: 12th Street East and Springline Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 3800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.