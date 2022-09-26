Crimes reported for Sept. 10, 2022
LANCASTER
Crimes reported for Sept. 10, 2022
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-13
ASSAULT: 42100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 44700 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 44100 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 60th Street East and Avenue H
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45000 block 11th Street West
THEFT: 1000 block West Columbia Way Avenue M
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Redwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Spearman Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue L-8
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 36000 block 92nd Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 102nd Street East and East Avenue Q-14
ASSAULT: 20600 block East Avenue Q-12
ASSAULT: 3100 block Hampton Road
ASSAULT: 38300 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 38600 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
ASSAULT: Fourth Street East and Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 38400 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 6100 block Parker Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5000 block Meadowsweet Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street East and Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
(1) comment
Crime reported for Sept 10th it says. So is this one day that these crimes were committed? What span of time are we looking at here. Not knowing makes this information pointless.
