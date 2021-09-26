Crimes reported for Sept. 10, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 17300 block Queenglen Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue J-14
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 2100 block West Avenue K-14
ASSAULT: 45300 block 17th Street West
BURGLARY: 1600 block West Avenue J-8
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block 13th Street West
THEFT: 42100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
THEFT: 8600 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street West and Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block Moonflower Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39100 block Third Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42000 block 51st Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.