Crime map, Sept. 26, 2020

Crimes reported for Sept. 10, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 43000 block 39th Street West

ASSAULT: 43400 block Seventh Street East

ASSAULT: 44300 block Third Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44400 block Palm Vista Lane

THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15

THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Fenhold Street

PALMDALE

ARSON: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 2500 block Crestview Avenue

ASSAULT: 40500 block Nido Court

THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive

THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

