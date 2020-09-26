Crimes reported for Sept. 10, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 43000 block 39th Street West
ASSAULT: 43400 block Seventh Street East
ASSAULT: 44300 block Third Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44400 block Palm Vista Lane
THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15
THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Fenhold Street
PALMDALE
ARSON: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 2500 block Crestview Avenue
ASSAULT: 40500 block Nido Court
THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive
THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.