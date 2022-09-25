Crimes reported for Sept. 9, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block 169th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block West Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43500 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44300 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 5700 block Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I
RAPE: 15th Street West and Avenue H
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2600 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 44800 block 32nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue G
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Meadow View Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Rucker Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J-14 and Challenger Way
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 12300 block Pearblossom Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 7300 block Pearblossom Highway
LLANO
VEHICLE THEFT: 31900 block Muirfield Drive
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 4700 block East Avenue R-11
ASSAULT: 62nd Street East and Avenue R
BURGLARY: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37900 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 38700 block 12th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3500 block Avocado Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
PEARBLOSSOM
VEHICLE THEFT: 12300 block East Avenue V-10
