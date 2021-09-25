CrimeMap

Crimes reported for Sept. 9, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 44300 block Glenraven Road

ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue H-8

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J

BURGLARY: 20th Street East and Avenue G

BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block 17th Street West

THEFT: 45500 block 13th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Cedar Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 12th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-6

BURGLARY: 1800 block Shamrock Avenue

BURGLARY: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)

ROBBERY: 37600 block Lasker Avenue

ROBBERY: 38100 block 10th Street East

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West

QUARTZ HILL

BURGLARY: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

