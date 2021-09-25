Crimes reported for Sept. 9, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44300 block Glenraven Road
ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue H-8
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 20th Street East and Avenue G
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block 17th Street West
THEFT: 45500 block 13th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Cedar Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 12th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-6
BURGLARY: 1800 block Shamrock Avenue
BURGLARY: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)
ROBBERY: 37600 block Lasker Avenue
ROBBERY: 38100 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.