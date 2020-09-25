Crime map, Sept. 25, 2020

Crimes reported for Sept. 9, 2020

ACTON

ASSAULT: 4000 block Gillespie Avenue

ASSAULT: 8100 block Valley Sage Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 145th Street East and Avenue O

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 17000 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1500 block East Avenue J-5

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 2100 block Morningside Avenue

ASSAULT: 44400 block Third Street East

ASSAULT: 45100 block 60th Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue H-8

BURGLARY: 44700 block 32nd Street West

THEFT: 43400 block Fifth Street East

THEFT: 45400 block Trevor Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Newtree Avenue

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 10200 block East Avenue R-10

PALMDALE

ARSON: 38000 block 15th Street East

ARSON: 38100 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 36900 block Royce Court

ASSAULT: 38100 block Sixth Street East

ASSAULT: 38800 block Fourth Street East

ASSAULT: 39000 block Pacific Highland Street

ASSAULT: 5500 block Fort Tejon Road

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 3000 block Conestoga Canyon Road

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Jaguar Court

