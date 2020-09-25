Crimes reported for Sept. 9, 2020
ACTON
ASSAULT: 4000 block Gillespie Avenue
ASSAULT: 8100 block Valley Sage Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 145th Street East and Avenue O
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 17000 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1500 block East Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2100 block Morningside Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 45100 block 60th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue H-8
BURGLARY: 44700 block 32nd Street West
THEFT: 43400 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 45400 block Trevor Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Newtree Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10200 block East Avenue R-10
PALMDALE
ARSON: 38000 block 15th Street East
ARSON: 38100 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 36900 block Royce Court
ASSAULT: 38100 block Sixth Street East
ASSAULT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 39000 block Pacific Highland Street
ASSAULT: 5500 block Fort Tejon Road
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 3000 block Conestoga Canyon Road
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Jaguar Court
