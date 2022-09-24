Crimes reported for Sept. 8, 2022
LANCASTER
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1400 block West Avenue H-15
ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43900 block Sandstar Court
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44200 block Date Avenue
ASSAULT: 44300 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 45600 block Timothy Court
BURGLARY: 43600 block 17th Street West
BURGLARY: 45700 block Fig Avenue
ROBBERY: 43500 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 43400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT: 700 block West Oldfield Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block 47th Street East
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 8500 block East Avenue T-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 11200 block East Avenue R-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 12700 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Place East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Frontier Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38400 block Sixth Street East
THEFT: 1200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
