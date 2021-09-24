Crimes reported for Sept. 8, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 15800 block Valeport Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane
ASSAULT: 2200 block East Cypress Street
ASSAULT: 44200 block 27th Street West
ASSAULT: 45300 block Andale Avenue
BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42100 block 67th Street West
THEFT: 3100 block Softwood Court
THEFT: 42300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 43200 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 44600 block 15th Street West
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue L
PALMDALE
ARSON: 300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 31st Street East and East Avenue S-1
ASSAULT: 37900 block 35th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 22nd Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 16th Street East
ASSAULT: 5000 block Saint Laurent Place
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 37900 block 47th Street East
BURGLARY: 38600 block Ladelle Street
BURGLARY: 39400 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 40300 block La Quinta Lane
BURGLARY: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37700 block Grant Court
THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42100 block Summer Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.