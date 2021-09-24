Crime map, Sept. 24, 2021

Crimes reported for Sept. 8, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 15800 block Valeport Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane

ASSAULT: 2200 block East Cypress Street

ASSAULT: 44200 block 27th Street West

ASSAULT: 45300 block Andale Avenue

BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42100 block 67th Street West

THEFT: 3100 block Softwood Court

THEFT: 42300 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 43200 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 44600 block 15th Street West

THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue L

PALMDALE

ARSON: 300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 31st Street East and East Avenue S-1

ASSAULT: 37900 block 35th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block 22nd Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block 16th Street East

ASSAULT: 5000 block Saint Laurent Place

ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q

BURGLARY: 37900 block 47th Street East

BURGLARY: 38600 block Ladelle Street

BURGLARY: 39400 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 40300 block La Quinta Lane

BURGLARY: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 37700 block Grant Court

THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street East

THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42100 block Summer Lane

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.