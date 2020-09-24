Crimes reported for Sept. 8, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 4000 block West Avenue L-2
ASSAULT: 40th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44400 block 13th Street East
ASSAULT: Second Street East and Avenue J
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue J-9
BURGLARY: 44000 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-14
ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 38300 block Windsong Court
THEFT: 5500 block Fort Tejon Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
