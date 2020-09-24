Crime map, Sept. 8, 2020

Crimes reported for Sept. 8, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4

ASSAULT: 4000 block West Avenue L-2

ASSAULT: 40th Street West and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 44400 block 13th Street East

ASSAULT: Second Street East and Avenue J

BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue J-9

BURGLARY: 44000 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-14

ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 38300 block Windsong Court

THEFT: 5500 block Fort Tejon Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R

