Crimes reported for Sept. 7, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40900 block 176th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue H
ASSAULT: 1700 block Minter Way
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43900 block Comstock Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Watford Avenue
BURGLARY: 43700 block Division Street
HOMICIDE: 44500 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 1200 block Meadow View Lane
ROBBERY: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
ROBBERY: 44000 block 20th Street West
ROBBERY: 44300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Kettering Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 41700 block Firenze Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Tranquility Court
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 10000 block East Avenue R
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38500 block Ninth Street East
ROBBERY: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block East Avenue P
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block East Avenue R
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4300 block East Avenue Q-11
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue N-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
