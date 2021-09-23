Crimes reported for Sept. 7, 2021
AGUA DULCE
ASSAULT: 13800 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 182nd Street East and Avenue P-8
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 45100 block 18th Street West
ASSAULT: 9000 block West Avenue H
BURGLARY: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
BURGLARY: 44100 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue K-11
THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue K-8
THEFT: 1700 block West Lumber Street
THEFT: 44300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Columbia Way (Avenue M)
VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block Bale Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Cedar Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 38200 block 13th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3900 block Club Rancho Drive
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue N-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block Villa Moura Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 55th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 6300 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 42200 block 50th Street West
