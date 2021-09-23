Crime map, Sept. 23, 2021

Crimes reported for Sept. 7, 2021

AGUA DULCE

ASSAULT: 13800 block Sierra Highway

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 182nd Street East and Avenue P-8

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West

ASSAULT: 43700 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 45100 block 18th Street West

ASSAULT: 9000 block West Avenue H

BURGLARY: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

BURGLARY: 44100 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue K-11

THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue K-8

THEFT: 1700 block West Lumber Street

THEFT: 44300 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Columbia Way (Avenue M)

VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block Bale Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 15th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Cedar Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 38200 block 13th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3900 block Club Rancho Drive

THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue N-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block Villa Moura Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 55th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 6300 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 42200 block 50th Street West

