Crimes reported for Sept. 6, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3700 block West Avenue J-7
ASSAULT: 43600 block Fern Avenue
ASSAULT: 43700 block Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Cedar Avenue
BURGLARY: 100 block East Avenue K-4
ROBBERY: 13th Street West and Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43100 block Venture Street
THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
THEFT: 45700 block 100th Street West
THEFT: 5700 block West Avenue K-2
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block Delgado Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
