Crimes reported for Sept. 5, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 4200 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 42nd Street West and Avenue L-4
ASSAULT: 44500 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 5300 block West Avenue L-6
ASSAULT: 800 block East Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: Avenue I and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 43300 block 18th Street West
ROBBERY: 44200 block Division Street
ROBBERY: 44300 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue S-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 38600 block 16th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 4000 block Lariat Drive
ASSAULT: 40700 block Via Nuevo
ASSAULT: 5600 block West Hickory Street
ASSAULT: Palmdale Boulevard and Trade Center Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2200 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Boxleaf Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block Fifth Street East
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 5500 block West Avenue L-8
