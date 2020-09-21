Crimes reported for Sept. 5, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 40300 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 400 block East Nugent Street
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Foxton Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Kettering Street
BURGLARY: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
RAPE: 44600 block Beech Avenue
THEFT: 44300 block Galion Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Crest View Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 37300 block 95th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 11200 block East Avenue R-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 12700 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 36700 block Solvay Street
ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Glenbush Avenue
BURGLARY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37800 block 11th Street East
ROBBERY: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 5100 block East Avenue S
PEARBLOSSOM
BURGLARY: 12800 block Pearblossom Highway
