Sept. 21, 2020, crime map

Crimes reported for Sept. 5, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 40300 block 170th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 400 block East Nugent Street

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 43800 block Cedar Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block Foxton Avenue

ASSAULT: 700 block West Kettering Street

BURGLARY: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

BURGLARY: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard

RAPE: 44600 block Beech Avenue

THEFT: 44300 block Galion Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Crest View Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 37300 block 95th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 11200 block East Avenue R-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 12700 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 36700 block Solvay Street

ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block Glenbush Avenue

BURGLARY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 37800 block 11th Street East

ROBBERY: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 5100 block East Avenue S

PEARBLOSSOM

BURGLARY: 12800 block Pearblossom Highway

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.