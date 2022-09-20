Crimes reported for Sept. 4, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 3000 block San Ramon Drive
ASSAULT: 42300 block 45th Street West
ASSAULT: 42600 block 40th Street West
ASSAULT: 43100 block Sugar Street
ASSAULT: 6600 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 9000 block East Pillsbury
ASSAULT: 9100 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 44100 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 44800 block Redwood Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block West Avenue H-6
THEFT: 200 block Pillsbury Street
THEFT: 44300 block Glenraven Road
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Fenhold Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 37700 block Cardiff Street
ASSAULT: 39900 block Penina Way
ASSAULT: 5500 block Driftwood Place
ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: Avenue R-4 and Lasker Avenue
BURGLARY: 3600 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 16th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block Auto Center Drive
