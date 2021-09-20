Crimes reported for Sept. 4, 2021
ACTON
BURGLARY: 3900 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3000 block East Justin Court
ASSAULT: 40th Street West and Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 44100 block 28th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44300 block Hardwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 5600 block West Avenue L-1
THEFT: 3000 block El Nido Lane
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 9000 block East Avenue T-4
PALMDALE
ARSON: 1000 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 2700 block Juniper Drive
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 38200 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 4800 block East Avenue R-12
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 37500 block Winchester Court
THEFT: 5600 block Hickory Street
THEFT: Sierra Highway and Wyse Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Ninth Street East
