Crimes reported for Sept. 4, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40500 block 176th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 12th Street West and Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43900 block Division Street
THEFT: 1300 block Langhorn Street
THEFT: 42200 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street East and Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue I
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37000 block Julian Lane
ASSAULT: 40100 block Watford Way
THEFT: 35th Street West and Avenue R
THEFT: 37600 block Lilacview Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block East Avenue R
