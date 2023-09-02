Crimes reported for Aug. 17-18, 2023
ACTON
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 33400 block Crown Valley Road
LAKE HUGHES
ASSAULT: 43300 block Lookabout Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 17000 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue H
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue L-4
ASSAULT: 43800 block Nicole Street
ASSAULT: 44700 block Sixth Street East
ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 75th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1500 block East Kettering Street
BURGLARY: 44700 block Fern Avenue
BURGLARY: 44700 block Stanridge Avenue
BURGLARY: 45500 block 23rd Street West
BURGLARY: 46000 block 125th Street East
ROBBERY: 42200 block Division Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44900 block Fenhold Street
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 500 block West Avenue H-13
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Meadow View Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Minford Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block 10th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10700 block East Avenue R-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 37800 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 39700 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 4100 block Lexington Court
BURGLARY: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 36800 block Fiddleneck Court
BURGLARY: 400 block Sugar Loaf Drive
BURGLARY: 40900 block 25th Street West
BURGLARY: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
ROBBERY: 39100 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 900 block East Avenue R
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block Makin Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 70th Street West and Agena Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 13200 block East Avenue W-11
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue R-10 and Longview Road
