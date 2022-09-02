Crimes reported for Aug. 17, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 44300 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 7100 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37200 block 28th Street East
ASSAULT: 37200 block Crescent Court
ASSAULT: 38700 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 40200 block Preston Road
BURGLARY: 41000 block Riverock Lane
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue Q-10
THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-10
ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue L
