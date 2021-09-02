Crime map, Sept. 2, 2021

Crimes reported for August 17, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

BURGLARY: 40900 block 177th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 44200 block Hampton Street

ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 45700 block Knightsbridge Street

THEFT: 2800 block Oldfield Street

THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 13th Street West and Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block 17th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Fenhold Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3100 block Quarry Road

ASSAULT: 37900 block 50th Street East

ASSAULT: 38100 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 39300 block Summerwind Drive

ASSAULT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: Sierra Highway and Technology Drive

BURGLARY: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

