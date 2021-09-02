Crimes reported for August 17, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 40900 block 177th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44200 block Hampton Street
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 45700 block Knightsbridge Street
THEFT: 2800 block Oldfield Street
THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 13th Street West and Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block 17th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Fenhold Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3100 block Quarry Road
ASSAULT: 37900 block 50th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 39300 block Summerwind Drive
ASSAULT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: Sierra Highway and Technology Drive
BURGLARY: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
