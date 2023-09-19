Crimes reported for Sept. 2-3, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 41700 block 159th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-6
ASSAULT: 43700 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44400 block Benald Street
ASSAULT: 44500 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 800 block East Kettering Street
BURGLARY: 2100 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 2300 block Mall Loop Road
BURGLARY: 3200 block West Avenue L-8
RAPE: 43300 block 32nd Street West
RAPE: 44500 block Cedar Avenue
ROBBERY: 1300 block Marion Avenue
ROBBERY: 44600 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: Elm Avenue and West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block West Avenue J-15
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 2300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44200 block Raysack Avenue
THEFT: 80th Street East and Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue J-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Tucson Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Pecos Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 2500 block Joshua Hills Drive
ASSAULT: 2700 block East Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 37600 block Torrington Street
ASSAULT: 38200 block Wildrose Street
ASSAULT: 38700 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 38900 block Carolside Drive
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 38000 block 15th Street East
BURGLARY: 38300 block 16th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 3800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 5100 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block Dunbar Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
ROBBERY: 42400 block La Gabriella Drive
