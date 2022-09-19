Crimes reported for Sept. 3, 2022
LANCASTER
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Sept. 3, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue J-7
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 44300 block Palm Vista Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Division Street and West Ovington Street
BURGLARY: 1200 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 43000 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: Avenue H-3 and Kingtree Avenue
THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 43500 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 45400 block 30th Street West
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38300 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 40600 block Champion Way
BURGLARY: 3100 block Quarry Road
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block East Avenue Q-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block Barrel Springs Road
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.