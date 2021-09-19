Crime map, Sept. 19, 2021

Crimes reported for Sept. 3, 2021

ACTON

VEHICLE THEFT: 3900 block Sierra Highway

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 15600 block Greenrock Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43100 block Homestead Street

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44300 block 53rd Street West

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K

BURGLARY: 45100 block Date Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block Marion Avenue

THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 44500 block Grove Lane

THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 44700 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Commerce Center Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Trevor Avenue

PALMDALE

ARSON: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

ASSAULT: 1600 block Woodbridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: West Avenue Q and Trade Center Drive

RAPE: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 2200 block Dartmouth Lane

THEFT: 38700 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East

