Crimes reported for Sept. 3, 2021
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 3900 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 15600 block Greenrock Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43100 block Homestead Street
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44300 block 53rd Street West
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 45100 block Date Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block Marion Avenue
THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 44500 block Grove Lane
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 44700 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Commerce Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Trevor Avenue
PALMDALE
ARSON: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
ASSAULT: 1600 block Woodbridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: West Avenue Q and Trade Center Drive
RAPE: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2200 block Dartmouth Lane
THEFT: 38700 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.