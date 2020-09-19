Crimes reported for Sept. 3, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40500 block 176th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1600 block Pine Court
ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue K-10
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 400 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44800 block Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: 45100 block Fern Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 42000 block Seventh Street East
BURGLARY: 42200 block Fourth Street East
BURGLARY: 43700 block 15th Street West
BURGLARY: 43900 block Division Street
RAPE: 45400 block Stanridge Avenue
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue L
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 1300 block Langhorn Street
THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street East and Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 6000 block West Avenue K-9
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue I
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 1500 block Sweetbrier Street
ASSAULT: 37000 block Julian Lane
ASSAULT: 38800 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 40100 block Watford Way
BURGLARY: 38700 block Cortina Way
THEFT: 300 block East Avenue R-12
THEFT: 35th Street West and Avenue R
THEFT: 37600 block Lilacview Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block East Avenue R
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.