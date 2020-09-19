Crime map, Sept. 19, 2020

Crimes reported for Sept. 3, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40500 block 176th Street East

LANCASTER

ARSON: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1600 block Pine Court

ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue K-10

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 400 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44800 block Fig Avenue

ASSAULT: 45100 block Fern Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 42000 block Seventh Street East

BURGLARY: 42200 block Fourth Street East

BURGLARY: 43700 block 15th Street West

BURGLARY: 43900 block Division Street

RAPE: 45400 block Stanridge Avenue

ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue L

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block 16th Street West

THEFT: 1300 block Langhorn Street

THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block East Avenue J-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street East and Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 6000 block West Avenue K-9

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue I

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 1500 block Sweetbrier Street

ASSAULT: 37000 block Julian Lane

ASSAULT: 38800 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 40100 block Watford Way

BURGLARY: 38700 block Cortina Way

THEFT: 300 block East Avenue R-12

THEFT: 35th Street West and Avenue R

THEFT: 37600 block Lilacview Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block East Avenue R

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.