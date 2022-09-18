Crimes reported for Sept. 2, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 17200 block Biglake Avenue
THEFT: 41000 block 177th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2700 block La Vida Drive
ASSAULT: 400 block West Avenue J-7
ASSAULT: 42600 block 40th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 43700 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 44900 block Trevor Avenue
ASSAULT: 50th Street East and Avenue East
ASSAULT: Avenue K-4 and Division Street
BURGLARY: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
BURGLARY: 1900 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 2100 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 45400 block 30th Street West
RAPE: 3000 block San Miguel Drive
ROBBERY: 42200 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 44400 block 15th Street East
ROBBERY: Avenue K and Challenger Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue H-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 42300 block Fourth Street East
THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue J-9
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Corkwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45700 block 23rd Street West
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 10200 block East Avenue S-10
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37800 block Cottonwood Street
ASSAULT: Second Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
