Crime map, Sept. 18, 2021

Crimes reported for Sept. 2, 2021

ACTON

BURGLARY: 2300 block Soledad Canyon Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 45400 block Raysack Avenue

ASSAULT: 55th Street West and Columbia Way (Avenue M)

ROBBERY: 45200 block Trevor Avenue

THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 180th Street East and Avenue D

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue K

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 7300 block East Avenue U-3

PALMDALE

ARSON: 38000 block Jeri Lane

ASSAULT: 1100 block Elizabeth Lake Road

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue R

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 37800 block 20th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block East Avenue R

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4

THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 13th Street East and Avenue Q

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.