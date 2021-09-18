Crimes reported for Sept. 2, 2021
ACTON
BURGLARY: 2300 block Soledad Canyon Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 45400 block Raysack Avenue
ASSAULT: 55th Street West and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ROBBERY: 45200 block Trevor Avenue
THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 180th Street East and Avenue D
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue K
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 7300 block East Avenue U-3
PALMDALE
ARSON: 38000 block Jeri Lane
ASSAULT: 1100 block Elizabeth Lake Road
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37800 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block East Avenue R
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 13th Street East and Avenue Q
