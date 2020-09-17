Crimes reported for Sept. 2, 2020
LANCASTER
ARSON: 44400 block Eighth Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 42100 block Madison Court
ASSAULT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Challenger Way
ASSAULT: Foxton Avenue and Glenraven Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue J-8
THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Cedar Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 17th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2000 block Millcreek Way
ASSAULT: 3100 block Tourmaline Lane
ASSAULT: 35600 block 42nd Street East
ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
ASSAULT: 39600 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 5300 block Charlotte Place
ROBBERY: 36500 block 25th Street East
THEFT: 38200 block Sixth Street East
THEFT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
THEFT: 40th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 500 block Conifer Drive
THEFT: 900 block Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 12700 block Pearblossom Highway
