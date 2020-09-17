Crime map, Sept. 18, 2020

Crimes reported for Sept. 2, 2020

LANCASTER

ARSON: 44400 block Eighth Street East

ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 42100 block Madison Court

ASSAULT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Challenger Way

ASSAULT: Foxton Avenue and Glenraven Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue J-8

THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Cedar Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 17th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 2000 block Millcreek Way

ASSAULT: 3100 block Tourmaline Lane

ASSAULT: 35600 block 42nd Street East

ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive

ASSAULT: 39600 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 5300 block Charlotte Place

ROBBERY: 36500 block 25th Street East

THEFT: 38200 block Sixth Street East

THEFT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive

THEFT: 40th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 500 block Conifer Drive

THEFT: 900 block Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

PEARBLOSSOM

ASSAULT: 12700 block Pearblossom Highway

