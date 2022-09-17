Crimes reported for Sept. 1, 2022
ACTON
THEFT: 3700 block Syracuse Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1300 block Meadow View Lane
ASSAULT: 44200 block Balmuir Avenue
ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block Division Street
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Division Street
BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 900 block West Avenue J-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2100 block Dalin Street
THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT: 9300 block West Avenue G
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 17th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Genoa Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J-2 and Beech Avenue
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 9300 block East Avenue U
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 36900 block Auburn Court
ASSAULT: 38800 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue R-8
ASSAULT: Third Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 3100 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
BURGLARY: 36500 block Tierra Subida Avenue
BURGLARY: 38000 block 47th Street East
BURGLARY: 4700 block Sungate Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4100 block Adobe Drive
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block Cocina Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5700 block Columbia Way (Avenue M)
