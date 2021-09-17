Crimes reported for September 1, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40100 block 178th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 43800 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 6000 block Brentwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 44400 block Foxton Avenue
BURGLARY: 500 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: Cedar Avenue and Pillsbury Street
HOMICIDE: 44100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 100 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue J
LLANO
THEFT: 34700 block 175th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue S-4
ASSAULT: 3000 block Club Rancho Drive
ASSAULT: 37400 block 70th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue R
BURGLARY: 38400 block Fifth Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
