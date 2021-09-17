Crime map, Sept. 17, 2021

Crimes reported for September 1, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40100 block 178th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 43800 block Cedar Avenue

ASSAULT: 44900 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 6000 block Brentwood Avenue

BURGLARY: 44400 block Foxton Avenue

BURGLARY: 500 block West Avenue J

BURGLARY: Cedar Avenue and Pillsbury Street

HOMICIDE: 44100 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 100 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue J

LLANO

THEFT: 34700 block 175th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue S-4

ASSAULT: 3000 block Club Rancho Drive

ASSAULT: 37400 block 70th Street East

ASSAULT: 38200 block 12th Street East

ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue R

BURGLARY: 38400 block Fifth Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.