Crimes reported for Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16700 block Valeport Avenue
ASSAULT: 40200 block 166th Street East
ASSAULT: 40700 block 163rd Street East
ASSAULT: 41700 block 159th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 42300 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block Higbee Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 44400 block Palo Verde Street
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Sahuayo Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43600 block Fig Avenue
THEFT: 42500 block Fourth Street East
THEFT: 44800 block Fern Avenue
THEFT: 900 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue L-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Cedar Avenue
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 34900 block 82nd Street East
LLANO
THEFT: 165th Street East and Avenue W-4
PALMDALE
ARSON: 4600 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 1600 block Amargosa Drive
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 4900 block Silver Fox Avenue
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue P-12
ASSAULT: Sixth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1100 block East Avenue Q-12
ROBBERY: 37100 block 47th Street East
ROBBERY: 38300 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 17th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 36700 block Spanish Broom Drive
THEFT: 38900 block Calistoga Street
THEFT: 39300 block Kennedy Drive
THEFT: 39300 block Nicole Drive
THEFT: 700 block East Avenue Q-9
VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block Duffel Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 33rd Place East
