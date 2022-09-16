Crimes reported for Sept. 16, 2022
LANCASTER
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Sept. 16, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue H
ASSAULT: 4500 block East Avenue E
ASSAULT: 45000 block Spearman Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 100 block East Avenue K-4
BURGLARY: 1300 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 45600 block Barham Avenue
ROBBERY: 2000 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37800 block Robina Avenue
ASSAULT: 39200 block 22nd Street West
BURGLARY: 37900 block 35th Street East
BURGLARY: 4700 block East Avenue R-12
THEFT: 38600 block Jacklin Avenue
THEFT: 4500 block Grandview Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 2200 block Candytuft Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 7500 block Pearblossom Highway
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.