Crimes reported for August 31, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 2000 block East Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 43700 block 45th Street West
ASSAULT: 44600 block 95th Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 44800 block Trevor Avenue
BURGLARY: 500 block West Jackman Street
ROBBERY: 44700 block Date Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 45600 block 23rd Street West
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT: Fern Avenue and Jackman Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Milling Street
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 10800 block East Avenue S
LLANO
THEFT: 17300 block East Avenue V
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 37100 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 6300 block Sandwood Way
ROBBERY: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38300 block 30th Street East
THEFT: 37900 block 20th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 41000 block 50th Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.