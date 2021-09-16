Crime map, Sept. 16, 2021

Crimes reported for August 31, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 2000 block East Jackman Street

ASSAULT: 43700 block 45th Street West

ASSAULT: 44600 block 95th Street East

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 45400 block Fourth Street East

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 44800 block Trevor Avenue

BURGLARY: 500 block West Jackman Street

ROBBERY: 44700 block Date Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 45600 block 23rd Street West

THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4

THEFT: Fern Avenue and Jackman Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K-6

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Milling Street

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 10800 block East Avenue S

LLANO

THEFT: 17300 block East Avenue V

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 37100 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 6300 block Sandwood Way

ROBBERY: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38300 block 30th Street East

THEFT: 37900 block 20th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 41000 block 50th Street West

