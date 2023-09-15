Crimes reported for Aug. 30, 2023
LANCASTER
ARSON: 45500 block Leatherwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue K-6
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 45000 block Spearman Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Stanridge Avenue
BURGLARY: 44400 block 17th Street West
BURGLARY: 9100 block West Avenue F
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block 23rd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3600 block Fairfield Avenue
ASSAULT: 39200 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
RAPE: 38500 block Sixth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue Q-7
