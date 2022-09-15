Crimes reported for Aug. 30, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: 32100 block Cimarron Way
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40700 block Fieldspring Street
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 43200 block Seventh Street East
ASSAULT: 43500 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44800 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 100 block East Avenue K-4
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue E-12
BURGLARY: 2000 block Westwood Court
BURGLARY: 44100 block Dusty Road
THEFT: 44700 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 80th Street West and Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Andale Avenue
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 8300 block East Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 35900 block 48th Street East
ASSAULT: 37400 block 70th Street East
BURGLARY: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 5600 block Saint Laurent Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue Q-7
VEHICLE THEFT: 5100 block Cantlewood Drive
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 41900 block 50th Street West
