Crimes reported for Aug. 29, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: 3700 block Smith Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow Circle
ASSAULT: 120th Street East and Avenue E
ASSAULT: 6100 block Treehaven Court
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 44100 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 43900 block Fallon Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block 37th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45th Street West and Avenue G
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 43800 block Freer Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Avenue G-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street East and Avenue J
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 39200 block Botticelli Drive
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 40500 block Polo Court
ROBBERY: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block Grand Cypress Avenue
THEFT: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
SUN VILLAGE
THEFT: 38100 block 97th Street East
