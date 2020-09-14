Sept. 14, 2020, crime map

Crimes reported for Aug. 29, 2020

ACTON

THEFT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 170th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 44000 block Date Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sunmist Court

ASSAULT: 44700 block Andale Avenue

ASSAULT: 45300 block Newtree Avenue

ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue H

BURGLARY: 45000 block Harlas Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block East Avenue I

THEFT: 44400 block Fenhold Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 26th Street East and Avenue H-8

LLANO

ASSAULT: 171st Street East and Avenue T-4

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

BURGLARY: 39500 block Chaumont Court

ROBBERY: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block Sabra Lane

