Crimes reported for Aug. 29, 2020
ACTON
THEFT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44000 block Date Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sunmist Court
ASSAULT: 44700 block Andale Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block Newtree Avenue
ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue H
BURGLARY: 45000 block Harlas Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 44400 block Fenhold Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 26th Street East and Avenue H-8
LLANO
ASSAULT: 171st Street East and Avenue T-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 39500 block Chaumont Court
ROBBERY: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block Sabra Lane
