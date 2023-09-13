Crimes reported for Aug. 28, 2023
ACTON
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Aug. 28, 2023
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 2400 block Soledad Canyon Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 43600 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 43700 block Colony Drive
ASSAULT: 43900 block Palm Vista Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 44500 block Lostwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
BURGLARY: 2100 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 300 block West Pillsbury Street
ROBBERY: 10th Street West and Avenue K
THEFT: Lancaster Boulevard and Trevor Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 3600 block Topaz Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Gadsden Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 36800 block Meadowview Court
ASSAULT: 37200 block 52nd Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 39400 block Southcliff Way
ROBBERY: 700 block West Carson Mesa Road
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block East Avenue R-4
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
PEARBLOSSOM
BURGLARY: 13000 block Pearblossom Highway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.