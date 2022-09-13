Crimes reported for Aug. 28, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: 34400 block Desert Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 15200 block Newmont Avenue
ASSAULT: 40200 block Fieldspring Street
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Lingard
ASSAULT: 43100 block Blooming Park Street
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43900 block Heaton Avenue
ASSAULT: 44500 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block Century Circle
ASSAULT: Lumbeer Street and Yucca Avenue
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44700 block 27th Street East
ROBBERY: 44900 block Fern Avenue
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 44300 block Tahoe Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue F-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Kettering Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Division Street
LLANO
ASSAULT: 32200 block Crystalaire Boulevard
PALMDALE
BURGLARY: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 39100 block White Fir Lane
ROBBERY: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 3800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block Stanridge Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway
