Crime map, Sept. 13, 2021

Crimes reported for August 28, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

BURGLARY: 17300 block Queensglen Street

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Avenue K-8

ASSAULT: 43300 block 42nd Street West

ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

BURGLARY: 44800 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 1000 block West Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 8300 block West Avenue E-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Avenue J-13

VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue F

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue P-14

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue R-12

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue Q-6

ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road

ASSAULT: 25th Street East and East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 38400 block 35th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 400 block West Park Drive

ASSAULT: 40400 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 9800 block East Avenue Q-2

BURGLARY: 38300 block 30th Street East

BURGLARY: 38600 block 10th Street East

ROBBERY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 41900 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 2500 block Bottletree Drive

THEFT: 39700 block Country Club Drive

THEFT: 39800 block Country Club Drive

THEFT: 500 block Sunset Terrace

VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 45000 block 43rd Street West

