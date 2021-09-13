Crimes reported for August 28, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 17300 block Queensglen Street
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Avenue K-8
ASSAULT: 43300 block 42nd Street West
ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
BURGLARY: 44800 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 1000 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 8300 block West Avenue E-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Avenue J-13
VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue F
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue P-14
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue R-12
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block 35th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block West Park Drive
ASSAULT: 40400 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 9800 block East Avenue Q-2
BURGLARY: 38300 block 30th Street East
BURGLARY: 38600 block 10th Street East
ROBBERY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 41900 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2500 block Bottletree Drive
THEFT: 39700 block Country Club Drive
THEFT: 39800 block Country Club Drive
THEFT: 500 block Sunset Terrace
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 45000 block 43rd Street West
