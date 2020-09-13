Crimes reported for Aug. 28, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2600 block Via Genova Street
ASSAULT: 2700 block East Lingard Street
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue J-13
ROBBERY: 15th Street West and Avenue J-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42300 block Eighth Street East
THEFT: 42200 block Fourth Street East
THEFT: 600 block Martha Court
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 800 block Kildare Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street East and Avenue L
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38000 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block Sixth Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 40300 block 162nd Street East
ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S
BURGLARY: 600 block West Avenue Q
THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
