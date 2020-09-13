Sept. 13, 2020, crime map

Crimes reported for Aug. 28, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2600 block Via Genova Street

ASSAULT: 2700 block East Lingard Street

ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue L

BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue J-13

ROBBERY: 15th Street West and Avenue J-8

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42300 block Eighth Street East

THEFT: 42200 block Fourth Street East

THEFT: 600 block Martha Court

THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT: 800 block Kildare Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street East and Avenue L

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38000 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 38100 block Sixth Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 40300 block 162nd Street East

ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S

BURGLARY: 600 block West Avenue Q

THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue Q

THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S

