Crimes reported for Aug. 26-27, 2023
LAKE HUGHES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Aug. 26-27, 2023
LAKE HUGHES
ASSAULT: 43600 block Trail G
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40600 block 176th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 400 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43800 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 45200 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 8600 block West Avenue E-12
ASSAULT: Avenue K-8 and Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 44900 block Fern Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2700 block Garnet Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44800 block Date Avenue
THEFT: 44600 block Second Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: Oldfield Street and Trevor Avenue
LLANO
VEHICLE THEFT: 30900 block 200th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38000 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
ASSAULT: 5700 block Malaga Court
BURGLARY: 38300 block Division Street
HOMICIDE: 37500 block Sabal Street
ROBBERY: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Vintage Drive
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37900 block 17th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block Sycamore Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block Lennox Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block Meadowlark Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39000 block Foxholm Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block Riverbend Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block Essex Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5500 block Harmony Lane
BURGLARY: 41700 block 50th Street West
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.