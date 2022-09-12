Crimes reported for Aug. 27, 2022
LANCASTER
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 5:08 am
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44800 block Spearman Avenue
BURGLARY: 2000 block Morningside Avenue
BURGLARY: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 44500 block 16th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block Home Place Drive
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10200 block East Avenue R-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1400 block East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 5500 block Lighthouse Lane
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
BURGLARY: 38100 block 38th Street East
BURGLARY: 5700 block Casita Court
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38900 block Kensington Way
THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
