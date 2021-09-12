Crimes reported for August 27, 2021
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Carson Mesa Road
GREEN VALLEY
ASSAULT: 39100 block Calle Bonita
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 3600 block East Jackson Court
ASSAULT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 43800 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 44300 block 27th Street West
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 44900 block Division Street
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 3000 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 42100 block Challenger Way
HOMICIDE: 200th Street East and Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1400 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 43100 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44300 block Foxton Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block 57th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Jackman Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1600 block Windermere Court
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2600 block Mulberry Lane
ASSAULT: 2600 block Sycamore Court
ASSAULT: 38500 block Second Street East
BURGLARY: 3500 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 39700 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block Giatano Drive
THEFT: 38500 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
SUN VILLAGE
THEFT: 9500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
