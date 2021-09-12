CrimeMap

Crimes reported for August 27, 2021

ACTON

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Carson Mesa Road

GREEN VALLEY

ASSAULT: 39100 block Calle Bonita

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 3600 block East Jackson Court

ASSAULT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 43800 block 17th Street East

ASSAULT: 44300 block 27th Street West

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 44900 block Division Street

ASSAULT: Avenue K and Challenger Way

BURGLARY: 3000 block West Avenue K

BURGLARY: 42100 block Challenger Way

HOMICIDE: 200th Street East and Avenue I

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1400 block East Avenue I

THEFT: 43100 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 44300 block Foxton Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block 57th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Jackman Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1600 block Windermere Court

ASSAULT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 2600 block Mulberry Lane

ASSAULT: 2600 block Sycamore Court

ASSAULT: 38500 block Second Street East

BURGLARY: 3500 block East Avenue R

BURGLARY: 39700 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block Giatano Drive

THEFT: 38500 block Fifth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

SUN VILLAGE

THEFT: 9500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.