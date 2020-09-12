Sept. 12, 2020, crime map

Crimes reported for Aug. 27, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 170th Street East and Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue K-12

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 45100 block 18th Street West

ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue

BURGLARY: 1600 block Gardenia Court

BURGLARY: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT: 45300 block 32nd Street West

THEFT: 45500 block Fig Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 10th Street East and Avenue S

ASSAULT: 37900 block 30th Street West

ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East

BURGLARY: 3800 block East Avenue R-12

THEFT: 37000 block 57th Street East

THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block Dijon Lane

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 4500 block West Avenue M-10

