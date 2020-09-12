Crimes reported for Aug. 27, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 170th Street East and Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue K-12
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 45100 block 18th Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 1600 block Gardenia Court
BURGLARY: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 45300 block 32nd Street West
THEFT: 45500 block Fig Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street East and Avenue S
ASSAULT: 37900 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 3800 block East Avenue R-12
THEFT: 37000 block 57th Street East
THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block Dijon Lane
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4500 block West Avenue M-10
