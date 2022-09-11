Crimes reported for Aug. 26, 2022
ACTON
BURGLARY: 33300 block Santiago Road
ELIZABETH LAKE
BURGLARY: 14800 block Sandy Ridge Lane
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue H-13
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 900 block West Avenue J-4
ROBBERY: 200 block Pillsbury Street
THEFT: 43800 block 15th Street West
THEFT: 44500 block Cedar Avenue
THEFT: 44900 block Foxton Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue I
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10100 block East Avenue R-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street East and Avenue Q-9
ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue O
ASSAULT: 300 block Medical Center Drive
ASSAULT: 37600 block Duffel Street
ASSAULT: 38100 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 39700 block Dover Drive
BURGLARY: 38400 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 3800 block Prairie Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 9500 block Avenue Q-6
QUARTZ HILL
ROBBERY: 42200 block 50th Street West
