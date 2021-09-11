Crime map, Sept. 11, 2021

Crimes reported for August 26, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2800 block West Oldfield Street

ASSAULT: Avenue H-8 and Gadsden Avenue

BURGLARY: 110th Street West and Avenue G

BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue J-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block West Avenue K-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Fern Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Fern Avenue

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 8800 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38500 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: Avenue R-12 and Hampshire Drive

BURGLARY: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue P-14

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39400 block Third Street East

THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38200 block Seventh Street West

THEFT: 38300 block Miramonte Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue Q-6

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Mesa Verde Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Ocotillo Drive

PEARBLOSSOM

BURGLARY: 12500 block East Avenue V-10

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.