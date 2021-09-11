Crimes reported for August 26, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2800 block West Oldfield Street
ASSAULT: Avenue H-8 and Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 110th Street West and Avenue G
BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue J-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Fern Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Fern Avenue
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 8800 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38500 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: Avenue R-12 and Hampshire Drive
BURGLARY: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue P-14
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39400 block Third Street East
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38200 block Seventh Street West
THEFT: 38300 block Miramonte Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue Q-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Mesa Verde Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Ocotillo Drive
PEARBLOSSOM
BURGLARY: 12500 block East Avenue V-10
